Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.93 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.06). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 385.50 ($5.05), with a volume of 44,297 shares traded.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.
