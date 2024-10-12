Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Price Performance

BULD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357. The firm has a market cap of $872,800.00, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

