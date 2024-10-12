Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Price Performance
BULD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357. The firm has a market cap of $872,800.00, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $24.52.
Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.