Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $421.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $421.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $376.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $372.28.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $373.20 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $233.81 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.20 and its 200 day moving average is $319.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,924.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $177,933,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 444,100.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 444,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $150,520,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,243,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,564,000 after acquiring an additional 255,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.