Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $376.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $372.28.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $373.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.89. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $233.81 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total transaction of $11,439,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,187,567 shares in the company, valued at $377,373,165.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total value of $11,439,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,187,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,373,165.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,866 shares of company stock worth $88,620,447 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 231,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after acquiring an additional 198,078 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

