Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.69 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 39922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pampa Energía from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pampa Energía has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.17 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 20.2% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 428.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 509,487 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $3,020,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth about $2,470,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

