Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $191.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $191.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.