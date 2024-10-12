Paragon Capital Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLJP stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

