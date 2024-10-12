Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Macy’s by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 26.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.00 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus raised Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

