Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 1,039,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

