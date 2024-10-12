Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $286.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $286.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

