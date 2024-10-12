Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.75 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $107.75 million and approximately $319,200.02 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,793 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.