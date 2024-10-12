PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.4% in the third quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 159,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.51 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

