PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
PayPoint Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
PayPoint Company Profile
PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PayPoint
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.