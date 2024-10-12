Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Raised to $26.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the coal producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.96. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 552.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 141,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,286 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,208,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

