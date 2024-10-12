Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,106 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $10,554,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 44.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $642.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $539.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $448.91 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $510.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.