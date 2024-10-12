Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,185,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $419,671,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of META opened at $589.95 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $602.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.52.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $11,150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,810,838.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,443 shares of company stock worth $133,105,284 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $643.00 to $811.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.