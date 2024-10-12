Peak Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $219.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.38. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 121.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.