Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

QQQM stock opened at $203.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

