PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,632,000 after buying an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after buying an additional 561,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

