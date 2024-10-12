PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to Hold by Hsbc Global Res

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

