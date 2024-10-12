Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,146 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $286.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,922. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $286.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

