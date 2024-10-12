Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,646 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 99,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 308,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 95,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $79.00. 1,385,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

