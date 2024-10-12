Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $9,513,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $722.79. 2,299,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $686.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

