Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $132.29. 269,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $132.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.42.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

