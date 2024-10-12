Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,367,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,898. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

