Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,974,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

ADP traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $288.36. 952,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $288.50.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

