Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.02. 10,688,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,051,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average of $173.94. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.26 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

