Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $759,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. 6,016,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,779. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

