Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. 1,120,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,352. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

