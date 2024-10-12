Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Level Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 343,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 230,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. 6,439,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

