Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.57. 118,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 287,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

