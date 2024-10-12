Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 63,060 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

