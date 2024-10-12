Perpetual Ltd Raises Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

