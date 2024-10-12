Perpetual Ltd Sells 524 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $320.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 464.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

