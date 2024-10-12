Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 177105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
Petrel Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.22.
About Petrel Resources
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petrel Resources
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.