Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 4,828 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.32 million, a P/E ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

