PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,834 shares during the period. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 0.05% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 290,550 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BILZ stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

