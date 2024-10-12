Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 43,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 98,000.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 22,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

