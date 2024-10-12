Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 142,118 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after acquiring an additional 659,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,512,000 after acquiring an additional 79,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,841,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,501,000 after purchasing an additional 239,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. 1,741,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.