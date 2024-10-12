Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. 1,969,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

