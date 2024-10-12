Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. 1,969,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.