Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,359 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,084. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52.

