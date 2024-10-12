Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 515,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 401,997 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 643,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 211,130 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,406,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 153.2% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 151,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 91,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $2,453,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,220 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $842.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

