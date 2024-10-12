Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 50,660,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,864,645. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $325.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $160,649,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,614,511 shares in the company, valued at $31,173,306,471.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $160,649,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,614,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,173,306,471.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,921,082 shares of company stock worth $6,582,343,525 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

