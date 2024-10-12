Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 4,300 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 104,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 50,232 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $825,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN remained flat at $41.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,124 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.