Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)'s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90. 53,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 64,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Pintec Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

