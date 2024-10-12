Piper Sandler Raises SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $74.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 925.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 117,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.