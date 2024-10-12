Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PLM opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Polymet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10.
About Polymet Mining
