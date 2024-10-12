Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

POWI has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Power Integrations Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of POWI opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 19.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 27.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 18.8% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 56.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

