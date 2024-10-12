Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.19, but opened at $61.44. Power Integrations shares last traded at $61.02, with a volume of 5,709 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Power Integrations Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 69.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

