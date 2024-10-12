Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading 12.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 150,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 101,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Prairie Provident Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Prairie Provident Resources alerts:

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.